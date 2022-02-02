Converge, Ministry, At The Gates, Pig Destroyer for Damnation Festival 2022

Converge, Ministry, At The Gates and Pig Destroyer are among the heavyweight artists who’ve signed up to play this year’s staging of Damnation Festival.

The 2022 event will take place at at the BEC Arena in Manchester, UK on November 05, with Destruction, Wolves In The Throne Room, Despised Icon, Elder, Pallbearer, Full Of Hell and Green Lung among the other stand-out names on the bill.

Though they released the excellent The Nightmare Of Being album just last year, At The Gates will perform their hugely-influential 1995 album Slaughter Of The Soul from front to back as a UK exclusive at the festival.



“Somehow that album made a deep impression on people, on some psychological level,” the Swedish band’s bassist Jonas Björler told Metal Hammer in 2019. “It’s a great record and if people still have strong feelings about it, we’ll take that!”



“When we reunited in 2008, those shows were amazing. That was genuinely the greatest response we’d ever had. We got goosebumps. It was overwhelming to see how much people loved the songs we’d written all those years ago. But it all happened by word of mouth when we were busy doing other things. You can’t complain about making a record that people say is a classic. But the hype didn’t start until two years after we’d split up!”

The full line-up for Damnation Festival can be seen below.