Consider The Source in World War Trio release

Consider The Source have released the latest instalment of their three-part World War Trio project.

World War Trio Parts II + III has been issued as a double album and follows Part I which was launched in 2014.

The band say: “When we decided to go back into the studio, we made a pact to go all in emotionally, physically, temporally and mentally. This piece was a rite of passage for us and we are beyond excited to share it.

“We ask that when you listen to this album, please do so in an undistracted environment, preferably in headphones or high quality speakers. We have tried to capture unique emotions that cannot fully come across while listening on laptop speakers.”

The band have also issued a studio snippet of album track A Monument To Compromise. View it below.

Consider The Source are currently on tour across the US.

World War Trio Parts II + III tracklist

Aquarians 2. Many Words Of Disapproval 3. The Dubious Honor 4. One Hundred Thousand Fools 5. Up To, But Not To Exceed… Whoa 6. You Are Obsolete 7. Absence Of A Prominent Tooth (Intro) 8. Absence Of A Prominent Tooth 9. Brother Nature 10. 40% Gentleman, 60% Scholar 11. A Monument To Compromise 12. Ninjanuity 13. So Say We All I 14. So Say We All II 15. So Say We All III 16. More Than You’ll Never Know 17. I’ll Fight For The Imp 18. White People Problems 19. Tsim Sha Tsui 20. You Are Disappearing

Jun 18: Hedgesville The Mad Tea Party Jam 4, VA

Jun 20: Saugerties Cosmic Alignment Of The Arts, NY

Jun 25: Norwich Strange Brew Pub, CN

Jun 26: Providence The Spot Underground, RI

Jun 27: Bridgeport The Acoustic, CN

Jul 04: Kirkersville Farm On Fire Music And Arts Festival, OH

Jul 24: White Haven, Liberation Music And Arts Festival, PA

Jul 25: Girard The Gathering At Chaffee’s, PN