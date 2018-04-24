Conjurer, Power Trip and more added to Bloodstock bill

Bloodstock organisers have announced a further six artists who will play at this year’s festival.

The UK event will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 9-12, with artists including Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish, Fozzy, Doro Pesch, Orphaned Land, At The Gates, Alestorm and Cannibal Corpse all previously confirmed.

Now it’s been revealed that Conjurer, Power Trip, Forgotten Remains, A Forest Of Stars, Alien Weaponry and Bio-Cancer will also perform sets over the weekend.

Power Trip will play on the Ronnie James Dio Main Stage on the Saturday, while Conjurer, Forgotten Remains and A Forest Of Stars will perform on the Sophie Lancaster Stage the same day. Alien Weaponry and Bio Cancer will take to the Sophie stage on the Sunday.

Bloodstock organisers have also announced the dates of all 31 grand finals of the Metal 2 The Masses programme, which supports regional venues and gives local bands the opportunity to grab a spot at the festival’s Newblood Stage.

In addition, Bloodstock’s official travel partner Big Green Coach have added Cambridge and Norwich to their list of 23 pick-up points to take you to the festival.

Find all the dates below, along with the most recent lineup poster, and get everything you need to know about Bloodstock on our festival page.

Last week it was announced that Bloodstock was one of more than 60 independent UK festivals who had committed to eliminating single use plastic by 2012. As a result, the first step will see a ban on plastic straws from this year.