Collected lyrics of Lou Reed to be updated with Metallica Lulu material

A comprehensive volume of Lou Reed’s lyrics, which has been out of print for several years, is to be updated and republished later this year.

Faber & Faber will release I’ll Be Your Mirror on November 7, and it’ll include new introductions from Reed’s widow Laurie Anderson, movie director Martin Scorsese and James Atlas, along with lyrics from Lulu – his final album he recorded with Metallica.

The synopsis reads: “Beginning with his formative days in the Velvet Underground and continuing through his remarkable solo albums such as Transformer, Berlin and New York, I’ll Be Your Mirror is crucial to an appreciation of Lou Reed – not only as a consummate underground musician, but as one of the truly significant visionary lyricists of the rock‘n’roll era.

“Containing a body of work that spans more than six decades, this is a monument to the literary qualities of an American original.”

I’ll Be Your Mirror will be released in hardback and ebook formats and as a 250-copy limited edition.

Lulu has divided opinions since it launched – especially among Metallica’s fanbase, but last year Metal Hammer argued that the record has been misunderstood.