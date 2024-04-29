Coldplay, Little Simz, Yungblud, Dua Lipa and more will shares memories of north London's world-changing music scene in new docuseries Camden

Coldplay, The Libertines, Dua Lipa, Little Simz, Boy George, Yungblud and more will share their memories of Camden's world-changing music scene in a new four-part Disney+ docuseries set to premiere next month.



Executive-produced by pop superstar and local resident Dua Lipa, with Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna, Diego Maradona) acting as the series director, Camden will reveal how the north London borough, home to the likes of Madness, Amy Winehouse and Creation Records, and central to the birth of punk, Britpop and club culture in the UK, has played a pivotal role in shaping music globally.

Camden has a number of world famous venues, including The Roundhouse, where Ramones played their first UK show, Koko, formerly The Music Machine and Camden Palace, where AC/DC's Bon Scott drank for the last time, Dingwalls, The Underworld, The Dublin Castle and the Electric Ballroom.



Disney+ say that the documentary, which will also feature interviews with Mark Ronson, Questlove, Black Eyed Peas, Soul II Soul’s Jazzie B, Public Enemy's Chuck D and Sister Bliss from Faithless, "will reveal the extraordinary untold stories of how the lives and careers of many of today’s most iconic music acts were shaped by Camden."

The series is produced by Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy-Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn in association with Day One Pictures, the production company co-founded by Amy Winehouse’s original manager Nick Shymansky and Radical22.



A specific release date for Camden has not yet been announced.