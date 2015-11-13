Coldplay knew what they were doing, says Sykes

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes says there’s no way Coldplay didn’t realise they were copying his band’s album artwork.

BMTH used artwork based on the ‘flower of life’ geometric pattern for the sleeve of their 2013 album Sempiternal, while the image on Coldplay’s latest effort A Head Full Of Dreams is similar.

Sykes joked earlier this month that Chris Martin and co had “jacked” their idea. And in a new interview with NME, Sykes insists it couldn’t have happened by accident.

He says: “They might not have known at first, but obviously if you Google ‘flower of life’ the first thing that comes up is ‘Bring Me The Horizon – Sempiternal’. Someone’s gonna have said something to them, so whether it was intentional or not, it is the same.”

The frontman does concede that the symbol is not theirs and he says it’s “kind of cool” that a band the size of Coldplay are sharing it.

He adds: “At the end of the day it’s not our symbol, it’s a very old symbol. It’s kind of cool really, that a band that big are also gonna be sharing that with people”.

BMTH released their fifth album That’s The Spirit in September. They play four UK dates later this month.