Coheed in ‘best place’ creatively

Coheed And Cambria’s Travis Stever says the band are at their creative best following their North American tour.

And he reveals playing the whole of 2003’s breakout album In Keeping Secrets Of Silent Earth: 3 again on the road has brought the band closer together.

He tells Loudwire: “The really cool part about it is that we went to do this tour and all four members feel the strongest we ever have and the happiest we ever have – we just can’t wait for the next thing to come.

“I can tell you, no bullshit, that the band feel the same way. After doing that month on tour, we’re going to miss each other – and we’ll look forward to getting together and working on new stuff.

“We’re in the best place we’ve ever been creatively and personally. It feels good.”

They re-released the album on various double vinyl formats last month and Stever says re-learning the tracks for the tour highlighted certain aspects of his playing.

He continues: “All it really did for me, going back performing some of the guitar parts I had written back then, is it made me realise that simple can be best. Sometimes the simplest things can also be the most complex. I tried to re-learn something and it’s like, ‘Oh, this is so sneaky. Why is it not so easy to just play and sit in the background?’ Sometimes the most tasteful thing is the most simple thing.

“I should be thankful for being able to revisit this album.”

Recently, frontman Claudio Sanchez revealed he wrote the track Atlas for his son ahead of the birth – but only realised its power after Atlas was born. He also launched Evil Ink Records earlier this year. Prog-metal outfit Thank You Scientist were the first artist to sign up with the new label.