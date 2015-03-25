Coal Chamber, Deftones and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show, we’re heading westward, metaphorically at least, and celebrating the open road and the means of getting from here to there.

So expect tunes with a traveller’s lean from Coal Chamber, Mastodon, Fu Manchu, Monster Truck, Deftones, Machine Head, Anthrax and Zakk Wylde. And remember, not all those who wander are lost…

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that a tiny new tracker designed to monitor bee behaviour is being tested by ecologists at Kew Gardens in London. A tracker tiny enough to be worn by a bee, IMAGINE! Which got us thinking…

Where would you want your tracker fitted bee to fly to? Think of the small spaces it could sneak into? Metallica’s studio to see if Metallica have actually been in there in the last year? It could ride around in Slash’s hair and see what he does all day.

