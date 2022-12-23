Clutch won't be putting on the brakes any time soon

Clutch drummer Jean-Paul Gaster says the band have no plans to start slowing down any time soon — because what he and his bandmates have is "a very special thing."

Gaster says the band still love being on the road together, even after wrapping up a gruelling European tour that ranked as their longest yet.

Asked whether Clutch have a retirement plan, Gaster tells Andrew Haug Radio: "No, there is no retirement plan in the future. We’re gonna do this for as long as we can possibly do it. We still enjoy it. We just wrapped up a very extensive European tour, probably the longest we’ve done over there.

"And it was certainly difficult to do, and it was tiring, but it was also probably one of the most exciting things I’ll ever do for my entire life. It was amazing. It was an experience of a lifetime. And I think we all feel like that."

Gaster says he knows how lucky he and his bandmates are to have careers that they love.

He adds: "This opportunity to play music is such a special thing. And I think we all appreciate it more. And so we’re just gonna keep doing this thing for as long as we can.

"We really enjoy it. I enjoy making music with these guys. It’s a very special thing."

Gaster's comments echo those of Clutch frontman Neil Fallon who recently said: “I’d say we’ve played probably around 4,000 shows, but because we’re a live band we really honestly enjoy playing.

"Also, as I’ve got older, I’ve begun to realise what a rare scenario this is, to have this as one’s career. To be able to travel the world and meet people through something you’ve done creatively, and that’s all you have to do to make ends meet… you damn well better do it!”

Clutch recently released their 13th studio album Sunrise on Slaughter Beach.