Clutch to release cover of ZZ Top classic next week

Clutch are releasing a cover of ZZ Top’s Precious And Grace on July 9 as part of their ongoing Weathermaker Vault Series of cover versions.

The original version appeared on ZZ Top’s classic 1973 album Tres Hombres, and has previously been covered by Queens Of The Stone Age with Mark Lanegan.

Clutch released the first installment of the Weathermaker Vaults Series, a cover of Willie Dixon’s blues staple Evil, in June.

“We’ve had a good amount of downtime since our last tour,” says Clutch frontman Neil Fallon of the Weathermaker Vaults Series. “And since the devil finds work for idle hands, we kept ourselves busy by recording some tunes.”

Clutch have announced a run of European tour dates which will take place throughout December.

The band will kick off the live shows at Strasbourg’s La Laiterie on December 7 and wrap things up at Nottingham’s Rock City on December 20 – one of four English shows.

Clutch winter European 2019 tour

Dec 07: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Dec 08: Villeurbanne Transbordeur, France

Dec 10: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Dec 11: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Dec 14: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Dec 15: Artigues-pres-Bordeaux, France

Dec 17: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK

Dec 18: London Roundhouse, UK

Dec 19: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Dec 20: Nottingham Rock City, UK