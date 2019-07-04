Trending

Clutch to release cover of ZZ Top classic next week

ZZ Top’s Precious And Grace gets the Clutch treatment as part of the Weathermaker Vault Series

Clutch are releasing a cover of ZZ Top’s Precious And Grace on July 9 as part of their ongoing Weathermaker Vault Series of cover versions.

The original version appeared on ZZ Top’s classic 1973 album Tres Hombres, and has previously been covered by Queens Of The Stone Age with Mark Lanegan.

BREAKING NEWS...“Precious And Grace” will be the 2nd single we will be releasing from our ‘Weathermaker Vault Series’. It officially comes out on July 9th. You can pre-save or pre-add it now to your own Spotify and/or Apple Music playlist(s). In doing so, you’ll receive the song the moment it comes out. LINK to pre-save can be found in our BIO. Clutch

Clutch released the first installment of the Weathermaker Vaults Series, a cover of Willie Dixon’s blues staple Evil, in June.

“We’ve had a good amount of downtime since our last tour,” says Clutch frontman Neil Fallon of the Weathermaker Vaults Series. “And since the devil finds work for idle hands, we kept ourselves busy by recording some tunes.”

 

Clutch have announced a run of European tour dates which will take place throughout December.

The band will  kick off the live shows at Strasbourg’s La Laiterie on December 7 and wrap things up at Nottingham’s Rock City on December 20 – one of four English shows.

Clutch winter European 2019 tour
Dec 07: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Dec 08: Villeurbanne Transbordeur, France
Dec 10: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain
Dec 11: Madrid Sala But, Spain
Dec 14: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Dec 15: Artigues-pres-Bordeaux, France
Dec 17: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK
Dec 18: London Roundhouse, UK
Dec 19: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Dec 20: Nottingham Rock City, UK 

