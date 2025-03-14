Cloudy with a chance of hard rock. Watch Kiss star Gene Simmons take a stint as a weatherman on Los Angeles TV station

Kiss star Gene Simmons gave residents of Los Angeles a weather update like no other when he appeared as a surprise guest on a local TV station.

Simmons, 75, joined the team at Fox 11 Los Angeles this week to present the evening weather report alongside regular meteorologist Adam Krueger.

Watch the segment below.

Krueger slipped references to Kiss lyrics into his report, particularly from the song Rock And Roll All Nite as he said: "There's been a lot of rain lately, and the rain you drive us wild, we'll drive you crazy talking about this rain."

Simmons replied: "Hey, I wrote that. I like that."

The bass guitarist has been busy with his solo career since Kiss called it a day in 2023.

And recently he announced he was offering fans the chance to be a roadie on his upcoming solo tour – with the experience costing $12,495.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 'Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience' will allow one fan to join Simmons' road crew for one date on the tour.

As well as helping the band set up for that night's show, the package also includes sharing a meal with Simmons, being introduced by him on stage, and a signed bass guitar used in Kiss rehearsals.

Gene Simmons delivers the weather on FOX 11 - YouTube Watch On

Posted by WeatherAdam on

Apr 03: House of Blues, Anaheim, CA

Apr 04: Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, CA

Apr 05: The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park, CA

Apr 08: Muckleshoot Casino Resort, Auburn, WA

Apr 10: The Great Saltair, Magna, UT

Apr 11: Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

Apr 25: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL

Apr 26: Fillmore, Miami Beach, FL

Apr 28: The Moon, Tallahassee, FL

Apr 29: Florida Theater, Jacksonville, FL

Apr 30: Hard Rock Live, Orlando, FL

May 02: The Fred Amp, Peachtree City, GA

May 03: Beaver Dam Amphitheater, Beaver Dam, KY

May 05: Basie, Red Bank, NJ

May 06: Wellmont, Montclair, NJ

May 08: Wind Creek Casino, Bethlehem, PA

May 09: The Paramount, Huntington, NY

May 11: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

May 14: MGM, Northfield, OH

May 15: Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ON

May 17: The Horseshoe, Hammond, IN

May 18: Hard Rock, Rockford, IL

May 20: Brown County Music Center, Nashville, IN

May 22: House of Blues, Dallas, TX

May 23: Tobin Center, San Antonio, TX

May 24: House of Blues, Houston, TX