Citizen recall 'creepy' fan sleepover

Citizen say they always think twice about crashing at strangers’ homes on tour after they spent the night at a weird fan’s house.

The Michigan band stayed at a man’s home after a gig in Utah in 2012 and the experience taught them a valuable lesson, as the host got a little too close for comfort to frontman Mat Kerekes.

Guitarist Nick Hamm tells TeamRock: “He was just getting a little creepy and trying to get into the bedroom we were sleeping in. He was trying to cuddle with us and he was kissing our frontman Mat’s shoulder.

“He wasn’t even drunk, he was just weird.”

Drummer Jake Duhaime adds: “I think it’s a lesson learned. We stay pretty low key for the most part. We don’t really wanna roll the dice.

“It seems like the longer we’ve been a band, the less we will stay in random places. We used to be like, ‘Yeah we’ll stay at a place if we need a place to stay,’ but now we choose to get a hotel room. There’s too many weirdos out there.”

The band recently said their crossover influence has widened their horizons, adding that their stint at last year’s Warped Tour made them realise how important it is for bands to stay true to their roots.

Citizen are set to tour North America next month in support of last year’s release, Everybody Is Going To Heaven.

Citizen share a moment of catharsis in Glasgow

Citizen North America tour 2016

Mar 09: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Mar 10: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH

Mar 11: Pontiac The Crofoot, MI

Mar 12: Chicago Double Door, IL

Mar 13: St. Louis Fubar, MO

Mar 15: Oklahoma City 89th St Collective, OK

Mar 19: Grand Prairie So What Music Fest, TX

Mar 20: El Paso Mesa Music Hall, TX

Mar 22: Mesa Nile, AZ

Mar 23: Pomona The Glass House, C

Mar 24: San Diego Lamppost Warehouse, CA

Mar 25: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, C

Mar 26: San Francisco Slim’s, CA

Mar 29: Portland Analog Theater, OR

Mar 30: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Apr 01: Salt Lake City Kilby Court, UT

Apr 02: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Apr 04: Springfield Outland Ballroom, MO

Apr 05: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Apr 06:Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Apr 07: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Apr 08: Margate O’Malley’s, FL

Apr 09: Orlando Backbooth, FL

Apr 10: Jacksonville 1904, FL

Apr 12: Greensboro Greene Street, NC

Apr 13: Virginia Beach Shakas Live, VA

Apr 14: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Apr 15: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Apr 16: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Apr 17: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Apr 18: Brooklyn Shea Stadium, NY

Apr 19: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

Apr 20: Ottawa Ritual, ON

Apr 21: Toronto Virgin Mobile Mod Club, ON

Apr 22: Buffalo The Waiting Room, NY

Apr 23: Columbus Skully’s, OH