Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! share song success secret

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! reckon sharing writing responsibilities on their latest album has made them a better band.
The Corey Taylor-approved French outfit worked with a number of producers while working on third album Get Lost Find Yourself, which was released in May via Fearless Records.
Frontman Bertrand Poncet tells TeamRock Radio: “On this record we tried different and new things. We co-wrote some songs with different producers from America. We got lost in the process and found ourselves better in the end.
“Before this one we did everything ourselves – we wrote our own songs and this time we said, ‘Let’s try something else.’”
He continues: “I’ve heard that for a lot of bands it doesn’t work. But we are very open-minded. We took their best ideas and put in our own ideas and it’s mix of good stuff. I’m very happy with how it sounds.”
And on whether co-writing with people outside the band is frowned upon within the rock scene, Poncet adds: “I feel that working with other people isn’t cheating. You need more people. It’s just making things work.”
CNCC played the Maverick Stage at Download today (June 13).
Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! 2015 tour dates
Jun 19: Ijsselsteyn Jera On Air Festival, Netherlands
Jul 18: Tokaj Kingdom Of Hegyalja Festival, Hungary
Jul 28: St Petersburg Zal Ozhidaniya, Russia
Jul 29: Minsk Republic, Belarus
Jul 30: Moscow Volta, Russia
Jul 31: Yekaterinburg Tele-Club, Russia
Aug 01: Samara Svezda, Russia
Aug 02: Kazan Reborn, Russia
Aug 06: Yantarniy Kubana Festival, Russia
Aug 20: Hasselt Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium
Aug 21: Dessau Destruction Derby Festival, Germany
Sep 22: Kawasaki Blood Axe Festival, japan
Sep 23: Osaka America-Mura FanJ Twice, Japan
Sep 24: Nagoya Imaike Club3Star, Japan
Sep 25: Yokohama Club Lizard, Japan
Sep 26: Tokyo Ice Grills Fest, Japan