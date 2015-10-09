Children Of Bodom won’t sing in native tongue

Children Of Bodom will never record vocals in their native tongue, according to mainman Alexi Laiho.

The Finnish outfit have just released their ninth album entitled I Worship Chaos via Nuclear Blast. And Laiho can’t imagine delivering their tracks in his own language.

He says: “With any kind of rock or metal, English is the most natural sounding thing. For us, it came automatically because any kind of music we listen to was sung in English.

“I could’t imagine doing any of this in Finnish. That would be very strange – and not in a good way.”

He continues: “There’s a couple of old school punk bands that sing in Finnish, and for that sort of music Finnish is perfect because it’s a pretty angry sounding language.”

Children Of Bodom are currently on tour and will return to the UK in November with Megadeth and Lamb Of God.

Children Of Bodom tour dates

Oct 10: Saitama Loud Park, Japan

Oct 16: Perth Metro City, Australia

Oct 18: Paddington Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Oct 19: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

Oct 21: Brisbane Eatons Hill, Australia

Oct 25: Gdasnk B90, Poland

Oct 26: Krakow Klub Fabryka, Poland

Oct 27: Brno Klub Felda, Czech Republic

Oct 29: Marseille Escape Julien, France

Oct 31: Bilbao Stage Live, Spain

Nov 01: Valencia Republicca, Spain

Nov 02: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Nov 04: Cenon La Rocher Palmer, France

Nov 05: Villeurbanne Le Transbordeur, France

Nov 06: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Nov 07: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Nov 09: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Nov 11: Glasgow Braehead Arena, UK

Nov 12: Longsight O2 Apollo, U

Nov 14: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 15: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 17: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 18: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Nov 19: Oberhausen Turbinen Halle, Germany

Nov 20: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 22: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Nov 23: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Nov 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 25: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Nov 26: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 28: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 29: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Nov 30: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Dec 01: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Dec 03: Helsinki Icehall, Finland

Dec 05: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Dec 06: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, Norway

Dec 09: Tampere Tahtiareena, Finland

Dec 10: Seinajoki Rytmikojaamo, Finland

Dec 11: Jyvaskyla Paviljonki, Finland

Dec 12: Oulu SuperPark Areena, Finland