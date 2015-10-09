Children Of Bodom won’t sing in native tongue

Children Of Bodom will never record vocals in their native tongue, according to mainman Alexi Laiho.
The Finnish outfit have just released their ninth album entitled I Worship Chaos via Nuclear Blast. And Laiho can’t imagine delivering their tracks in his own language.
He says: “With any kind of rock or metal, English is the most natural sounding thing. For us, it came automatically because any kind of music we listen to was sung in English.
“I could’t imagine doing any of this in Finnish. That would be very strange – and not in a good way.”
He continues: “There’s a couple of old school punk bands that sing in Finnish, and for that sort of music Finnish is perfect because it’s a pretty angry sounding language.”
Children Of Bodom are currently on tour and will return to the UK in November with Megadeth and Lamb Of God.
