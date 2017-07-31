Chester Bennington’s ex-wife Samantha pays tribute to singer

Samantha Bennington, the ex wife of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, has written an emotional tribute to him on behalf of herself and their son Draven.

The vocalist died earlier this month with the Los Angeles County coroner confirming that the singer died of suicide by hanging.

And in an open letter to her ex husband, Samantha says she and the couple’s son have been devastated at Chester’s death.

She says: “I pray from my soul that he is at peace and no longer suffering.

“He fulfilled his destiny while helping others every step of the way through his music, a hand shake, a conversation or even a hug. No matter if you saw him onstage or had an opportunity to meet him anywhere, he truly touched everyone in a positive way.”

She continues: “Chester, was one of my best friends from the age of 19 – a husband, father to my son, business partner, and all we created together. I’m truly honoured to have completed our soul contracts together, build all we did together – and thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever, our beautiful son Draven.”

Late last week, Bennington’s widow Talinda issued a statement regarding her husband’s death via Rolling Stone.

She said: “One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy.

“How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.

“I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive.”

Bennington’s was laid to rest over the weekend, with a service to the late singer taking place at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes, California.

