Chester Bennington: Chris Cornell will be remembered as one of the greatest influences of our time

A month before his death in 2017, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington spoke exclusively with Metal Hammer to pay tribute to his friend Chris Cornell.

The Soundgarden star took his own life on May 18, 2017 – with the full, previously unpublished interview with Bennington, who also died by suicide just two months later, featuring in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.

Asked what he thought Cornell’s legacy would be, Bennington replied: “His legacy are his children and his wife. His family will be his legacy. I think, musically, he stands without question as being one of the greatest influences of our time, from one of the greatest bands of all time.

“His contribution to music is unrivalled. Obviously there’s tons of great musicians who contribute to the history of music, but I think Soundgarden in particular – as well as Chris on his own – will be recognised as being among the greats. In terms of his music, I think that’s undeniable.

“In terms of him as a person, who he was as a father, as a husband, family man, friend – he was a great person, and a good person. And I think his kids will grow up to do special things with their lives.”

The six-page interview with Bennington also sees the late Linkin Park vocalist reflecting on how he and Cornell first met, the times they shared onstage together, singing at Cornell’s funeral and more.

This month’s Metal Hammer also features exclusive interviews with cover stars Nightwish, Code Orange, Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall, Skindred and more.