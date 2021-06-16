Chelsea Wolfe creates “love letter” to indigenous women with brutal remix of Divide And Dissolve’s Far From Ideal

Divide And Dissolve have partnered with Chelsea Wolfe to release a remix of their track Far From Ideal.

Taken from their album Gaslit, released earlier this year, Far From Ideal is a bone-crushing blend of instrumental heavy doom, fusing a wall of fuzzy drop-tuned guitars and violent percussion. Wolfe’s remix sees the addition of her own eerie vocal lines, and a sharper definition of the original track’s raw and volatile live sound.

The remix is accompanied by a video directed by notable indigenous music video director Amber Beaton, who says of the collab: “Chelsea Wolfe's remix of the already gargantuan Divide And Dissolve track Far From Ideal was a dream to film a music video for. My main goal was to match the energy both artists brought but to also turn it into a love letter to indigenous women, particularly Māori women who are still feeling the effects of colonization and forced religion today.

“Our spirituality was made illegal and this video calls to summon back our own indigenous gods, many of whom were human like Hine Nui Te Po depicted in this film."

Chelsea Wolfe adds: “I’ve been a fan of Divide And Dissolve for a while, keeping their name on a running list in my head of bands I’d love to tour with. Over the pandemic, Takiaya and I became friends. She called me up one day and asked if I’d want to remix one of their new songs and the answer was a resounding yes. I felt drawn to the groove of Far From Ideal, and with Takiaya’s encouragement, I ended up singing over the remixed version of the music.

“I sent a note with the lyrics, explaining them a bit: that I envisioned Takiaya and Sylvie onstage as elemental forces that can’t be denied, empowering others with their music and presence, and their message to destroy white supremacy. ‘Scarlet threads’ refers to biblical blood – ‘entire nations built and forged in cruelty’ acknowledges the horrors of colonization, genocide, and forced Christianity on Indigenous peoples. The part after that is head held high, a 'fuck you' to those who feel that there is any semblance of that being ok. I was overjoyed with the powerful video Amber Beaton created for this.”

Divide And Dissolve conclude: "Chelsea Wolfe’s remix resonates like a dream. We are fans of Chelsea Wolfe and became friends during the pandemic. This remix between Divide And Dissolve and Chelsea Wolfe envisions an Indigenous future. A decolonial future where Black, Indigenous people, people of colour experience freedom and liberation.

"This is a manifestation of our existence and an acknowledgement of the past present and future. A place where white supremacy does not exist. Experiencing Amber Beatons brilliant work on the music video transported us to a different plane of existence. We are forever grateful for this evocative connection."

Listen to the remix below: