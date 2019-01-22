Check out Slipknot’s Sid Wilson in trailer for horror comedy The Midnight Snack

Sid Wilson as you've never seen him before

Slipknot might be hard at work on their new album, but that hasn’t stopped their DJ Sid Wilson from pursuing an acting career.

Wilson plays the character of John in The Midnight Snack, a man who walks into a diner late one night “looking for a bite!” And judging by a behind-the-scenes clip which can be watched below, things take a decidedly bloody twist.

The Erik Boccio-directed first episode is now available on the streaming service and it also stars Pandie Suicide, Pearl Cohen and Mac McBride.

After seeing Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg’s blood-covered snare drum earlier this week, maybe he was on set with Sid, too!

In 2017, Wilson described the first time he saw Slipknot in concert – and how a dust-up with Clown sparked the band’s interest in him after Clown previously told him how “crazy” they were live.

Slipknot’s new album is expected to be released in the coming months, and the band will head out on a European tour this summer.