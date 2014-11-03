Cavalera 'proud' to cover Sepultura classics

Max Cavalera says he still fills with pride when performing old Sepultura songs.

The Sepultura founder still plays some of the band’s classics when on tour with Cavalera Conspiracy – which includes his brother and former Sepultura drummer Igor.

Cavalera tells The Vinyl District: “I feel proud, especially when we do it with Cavalera Conspiracy, because it’s got me and Igor, two people who were involved in the original version of the songs.”

On Cavalera Conspiracy’s recent South American tour the band performed a medley of tracks from Sepultura’s album Beneath The Remains. And during one of the shows, former Sepultura guitarist Jairo joined them onstage for a performance of Necromancer.

The frontman adds that audiences have been just as responsive to Cavalera Conspiracy’s own material as to the Sepultura classics.

He adds: “It’s fun, and what I love about the Cavalera stuff, it it’s just as powerful as the Sepultura stuff. When we play Inflikted and Sanctuary and Killing Inside, it was as brutal and as loud, the singing was as loud as the Sepultura songs.

“For me, that was a victory right there. It shows what we are doing is relevant to what we did, and we should keep going. We’re on the right track.”

Cavalera Conspiracy released their third album Pandemonium this week.

Pandemonium tracklist