Watch Carrie Underwood bare her rock 'n' roll soul once more with a gorgeous cover of Ozzy Osbourne's Mama, I'm Coming Home

Back in May 2022, country star Carrie Underwood delighted fans by bringing Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose out on stage at the Stagecoach festival in Indio, California, for a lively rendition of Guns classics Sweet Child O' Mine and Paradise City. Earlier this year, Underwood repeated the trick, bringing Axl back out for a fun cover of Appetite For Destruction opener Welcome To The Jungle at a show in Los Angeles.

Now Underwood - a diehard GN'R fan - has once again shown off her love of heavy rock music courtesy of a stirring cover of hallmark Ozzy Osbourne power ballad, Mama, I'm Coming Home.

Her performance of the track, which was originally released on Ozzy's classic 1991 album No More Tears, took place on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

"I have always been an Ozzy Osbourne fan and Mama, I'm Coming Home is one of my all-time favorite songs," says Underwood in a press statement accompanying the performance. "I've always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I've wanted to cover it for a long time. This was a really fun opportunity for me to be able to finally make that happen. I hope we've done Ozzy proud and I hope he likes it."

"I very much remember being a teenager, discovering my own musical tastes, and my mom being very much against me listening to Ozzy!" she laughs on Stern's show before covering the song. "I was like, 'I feel like you need to listen to some of these lyrics, 'cause it's not all darkness...there's a lotta, like, love songs and things that are a lot more melodic and sweet."

Watch the cover below.

In an exclusive interview conducted by Tenacious D for the latest issue of Metal Hammer, Ozzy confirmed that he is determined to continue playing occasional shows - even if he has to be wheeled out on stage to do them.

"I’ve gotta do more gigs if I have to get someone to wheel me out there," he said. "I mean, you can’t retire from this game. It’s not a job, it’s a fucking passion. I don’t know how to do anything else. The thought of sitting in my house all day... I’m a road dog, you know? I’ve been doing it fucking 55 years. It’s the best thing to have ever happened to me.”

You can read more from Ozzy in the new Metal Hammer, out now.