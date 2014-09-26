Carl Barat and The Jackals release debut single as free download

Ahead of the first of three sold-out shows at London's Alexandra Palace with The Libertines, Carl Barat has released the first single from his new band Carl Barat and The Jackals.

Glory Days, the first taste of the quartet’s as-yet-untitled debut album, is now available from the band’s official website as a free download.

Recorded in Los Angeles by Joby J. Ford, guitarist with acclaimed LA punks The Bronx, the song can also be heard below.

“I actually started making this record solo, but the long and short of it is I just didn’t like my own company,” says Barat. “I was lucky, because I found a bunch of people who genuinely fit together as a gang.”

The Carl Barat and The Jackals album is scheduled for a 2015 release via Cooking Vinyl.