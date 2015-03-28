Carcass banned from Malaysia

Carcass have been forced to cancel a trip to Malaysia after government officials banned them from entering the country.

The move affects a planned appearance in May – and comes a year after the band performed in the country without incident or intervention.

Carcass say in a statement: “Sorry, Malaysia. Seems like your government haven’t updated their calendars to the 21st century. We’ve had our visas declined on the basis of our ‘lyrical content’. Laughable and embarrassing.”

Bill Steer and co add a note for officials: “If you’re reading this you’re too late, we already ‘corrupted’ your youth and played Kuching last year.”

In 2014 Malaysian censors seized copies of Jimi Hendrix’s Axis: Bold As Love for offending religious beliefs – 47 years after it was first released. The previous year Lamb Of God were blocked from appearing in the country.

Carcass vocalist Jeff Walker recently admitted work on 2013 album Surgical Steel had started as fun – but turned into “torture.”