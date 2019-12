Death metal lovers rejoice! The kings are getting back at it!

Extreme metal icons Cannibal Corpse are looking to get started on a new album this weekend, according to a report from Blabbermouth.

The gang will enter Audiohammer Studios in Sanford, Florida with Mark Lewis (The Black Dahlia Murder, DevilDriver, Deicide) on production duties. The follow-up to 2012′s Torture is expected to land this summer via Metal Blade. Expect blood-drenched, pummelling heavy metal madness.