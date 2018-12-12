Cannibal Corpse guitarist appears in court wearing anti-suicide smock

Yesterday it was reported that Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O’Brien had been arrested and charged after an incident involving police in Florida on Monday night.

It’s alleged that he forced his way into an occupied family home, ran towards a police officer brandishing a knife when confronted, while at the same time, his nearby home containing explosive ammunition was on fire.

Police had to Taser O’Brien, who was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault or battery.

Yesterday, he appeared in court for a bail hearing, with a News Channel 8 video report showing O’Brien in the courtroom wearing an anti-suicide smock with his feet and hands chained.

The judge told O’Brien that he would have to be tested for drugs before he’s considered for bail, with the bond set at $50,000.