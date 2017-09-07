Cannabis Corpse stream new album Left Hand Pass in full

Cannabis Corpse are streaming their new album Left Hand Pass exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The band’s fourth album will be released on September 8, via Season Of Mist.

Taking the album title from Entombed’s 1990 debut album Left Hand Path, Cannabis Corpse tell Metal Hammer that their upcoing record is “another gore soaked platter of marijuana murder music.”

Continuing, they say: “We are thrilled with how this new album has turned out and hope everyone can tell that we are genuine lovers of old school death metal brutality. Enjoy the new album fiends!”

Left Hand Pass is on sale September 8, and is available to pre-order now.

Cannabis Corpse - Left Hand Pass album review

The 10 Essential Stoner Metal Albums