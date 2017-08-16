Cannabis Corpse - Left Hand Pass album review

Born from a love of Floridian DM, this weed-infused side-project from Municipal Waste’s Phil and Josh Hall has embarked on many enjoyable trips down memory lane over the years and the thrills continue with their fourth album, which mostly sticks to an ‘If it ain’t broke…’ ethos. The tongue-in-cheek marijuana-based puns of classic DM song titles remain (they’ve outdone themselves with the Nile-referencing Papyrus Containing The Spell To Protect Its Possessor Against Attacks From He Who Is In The Bong Water) as do the shredding solos (In Dank Purity) and bowel-quaking vocals (Left Hand Pass). Relatively new guitarist Ray Suhy makes his mark too, especially during the fiendishly catchy Chronic Breed, with its smoking-hot main riff and jaw-dropping fret mangling. The barmy but brutal In Battle There Is No Pot is the undisputed standout on one of their best efforts to date.