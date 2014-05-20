Camden Rocks: full schedule announced

With 200 bands playing live within a single-mile stretch of NW1, Camden Rocks is shaping up to be one of the events of the year.

Artists confirmed today for the festival, which tasters place on May 31, include: Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Slaves, Deadly Circus Fire, The Wild Lies, Whales In Cubicles, Empire, Protafield, The Vex, Silver Arm, The Peckham Cowboys, Crystal Seagulls, Plastic Barricades, 4th Street Traffic, Kenelis, Eat The Evidence, Petebox, Mavis, The Show, Get Inuit, Beasts and Duchess.

Stage times were also confirmed today. For a fill list of times, visit the Camden Rocks Facebook Page, or download the festival app.

Classic Rock will be taking over the Jazz Cafe on Parkway, and play host to the following acts.

21:30 Johnny Borrell and Zazou

20:30 The Graveltones

19:00 Ginger Wildheart

18:00 The Xcerts

17:00 Paul Hegley Band

16:00 The Petals

15:00 Strangefruit

14:00 4th Street Traffic

13:00 Saint Agnes

12:00 The RPM’s

Tickets for Camden Rocks 2014 are on sale now.