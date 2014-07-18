Byzantine Wolfe 'lucky to be alive'

Byzantine drummer Matt Wolfe says he's lucky to be alive after rolling his truck in a dramatic motorway crash – then walking away.

He lost control on a busy interstate road in Charleston, West Virginia. Wet conditions sent him into a spin at 70mph, which led to multiple rolls.

And although he’s relatively uninjured, he reports he’s having problems with breathing and movement.

Wolfe says on Facebook: “I hydroplaned on the interstate and ended up rolling my truck around 75 yards down the road. I don’t know how many times I rolled, but it was one heck of a ride.

“By all counts I should totally be dead right now. I definitely had a guardian angel looking over me today. I’m not able to breathe or walk very well at the moment. But for the most part, I came out of it virtually unscathed.

“I thank God that I didn’t have any passengers, and that no other drivers were hurt or killed. I’m one lucky dude.”

Byzantine are currently running a crowdfunding campaign to support the making of upcoming album To Release Is To Resolve.