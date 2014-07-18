Trending

Byzantine Wolfe 'lucky to be alive'

Drummer says he should be "totally dead" after dramatic motorway crash

Byzantine drummer Matt Wolfe says he's lucky to be alive after rolling his truck in a dramatic motorway crash – then walking away.

He lost control on a busy interstate road in Charleston, West Virginia. Wet conditions sent him into a spin at 70mph, which led to multiple rolls.

And although he’s relatively uninjured, he reports he’s having problems with breathing and movement.

Wolfe says on Facebook: “I hydroplaned on the interstate and ended up rolling my truck around 75 yards down the road. I don’t know how many times I rolled, but it was one heck of a ride.

“By all counts I should totally be dead right now. I definitely had a guardian angel looking over me today. I’m not able to breathe or walk very well at the moment. But for the most part, I came out of it virtually unscathed.

“I thank God that I didn’t have any passengers, and that no other drivers were hurt or killed. I’m one lucky dude.”

Byzantine are currently running a crowdfunding campaign to support the making of upcoming album To Release Is To Resolve.