Burgerkill founder and guitarist Aries 'Eben' Tanto passes at 46

Aries Tanto, aka Eben, the founding member of Indonesia’s flagship, internationally renonwned metal band Burgerkill, passed away on Friday September 3 at the Bungsu Hospital, Bandung in West Java. He was 46 years old.

After the news was first broken by the Hellprint metal festival, it was confirmed on Burgerkill’s Instagram account, stating “Mr. Aries Tanto aka Eben Burgerkill has left us all today, September 3, 2021, at 16:15. The deceased died peacefully in Bandung. We also ask for prayers for the deceased so that his faith and deeds are accepted by His side, and that all those left behind are given fortitude.”

The tragic news was also confirmed by Indonesian music publication Hai Grid, by music observer Adib Hidayat, who told them: "He was shooting before he suddenly fainted. He was then taken to the hospital, but Eben died there.”

Inspired by bands such as Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer, Eben founded Burgerkill in 1995 with bassist and high school friend Kimung, who left the band in 2000. Eben was the sole remaining original member at the time of his death.

Having released their debut album, Due Sisi in 2000, Burgerkill immediately became renowned in the Indonesian music scene, quickly gathering international attention. The band were deserved winners of Metal Hammer’s ‘Metal As Fuck’ category at the Golden Gods awards in 2013 and played the Sophie Lancaster Stage at Bloodstock Open Air festival in 2015.

Burgkerkill’s last album was Killchestra, released in April 2020 – a reimagining of many of the most popular songs recorded with the Czech Symphony Orchestra. Metal Hammer writer Rich Hobson said at the time: “ Burgerkill have never sounded more imperious or world-conquering, but when you add in those stirring string flourishes – or wistful piano keys as on opener Anjing Tanah – something truly epic takes shape.”

Eben’s passing follows the death of Burgerkill’s first vocalist, Ivan Firmansyah, who died in 2006. Our deepest condolences go out to Eben’s family, bandmates and friends.