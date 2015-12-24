Bumblefoot opens UK rock school for kids

Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal has launched a rock school for kids aged six to 18 in Oxfordshire.

The Bumblefoot Rock Project is a charity based at New Beaconsfield Hall in Shipton-Under-Wychwood and the Guns N’ Roses and Art Of Anarchy guitarist hopes to teach youngsters how to play a variety of instruments.

The project promises to give participants experience of writing and recording music, performing live, making music videos and helping them to master their chosen instrument.

In a statement, Bumblefoot says: “Our mission is to provide a safe, fun environment for youngsters to develop musical abilities. We encourage children to write, record and perform live their own music.”

The school offers band sessions and one-to-one tutoring with a variety of packages on offer.

Visit www.bumblefootrockproject.com for full details.

Thal’s status in Guns N’ Roses remains unclear after he refused to confirm whether he has left Axl Rose’s group or not.