Budgie box set detailed

A box set containing three Budgie albums is to be released in the coming months.

The MCA Albums 1973-1975 will launch on June 3 and features 1973’s Never Turn Your Back On A Friend, 1974’s In For The Kill and 1975’s Bandolier.

The trio of records have all been remastered from the original tapes for the first time and contain booklets containing photos and information from the era.

The collection features tracks including Breadfan and Crash Course In Brain Surgery which have both been covered by Metallica.

The MCA Albums 1973-1975 box set is available for pre-order.

Last month, former Budgie guitarist John Thomas died aged 63.

The MCA Albums 1973-1975 contents

Never Turn Your Back On A Friend

Breadfan Baby Please Don’t Go You Know I’ll Always Love You You’re The Biggest Thing Since Powdered Milk In The Grip Of A Tyrefitter’s Hand Riding My Nightmare Parents

In For The Kill

In For The Kill Crash Course In Brain Surgery Wondering What Everyone Knows Zoom Club Hammer And Tongs Running From My Soul Living On Your Own

Bandolier