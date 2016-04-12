Budgie box set detailed

A box set containing three Budgie albums is to be released in the coming months.
The MCA Albums 1973-1975 will launch on June 3 and features 1973’s Never Turn Your Back On A Friend, 1974’s In For The Kill and 1975’s Bandolier.
The trio of records have all been remastered from the original tapes for the first time and contain booklets containing photos and information from the era.
The collection features tracks including Breadfan and Crash Course In Brain Surgery which have both been covered by Metallica.
The MCA Albums 1973-1975 box set is available for pre-order.
Last month, former Budgie guitarist John Thomas died aged 63.
The MCA Albums 1973-1975 contents
Never Turn Your Back On A Friend
- Breadfan
- Baby Please Don’t Go
- You Know I’ll Always Love You
- You’re The Biggest Thing Since Powdered Milk
- In The Grip Of A Tyrefitter’s Hand
- Riding My Nightmare
- Parents
In For The Kill
- In For The Kill
- Crash Course In Brain Surgery
- Wondering What Everyone Knows
- Zoom Club
- Hammer And Tongs
- Running From My Soul
- Living On Your Own
Bandolier
- Breaking All The House Rules And Learning All The House Rules
- Slipaway
- Who Do You Want For Your Love?
- I Can’t See My Feelings
- I Ain’t No Mountain
- Napoleon Bona-Part One
- Napoleon Bona-Part Two