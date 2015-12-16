Guy, Copeland, Harman among BMA nominees

Grammy nominees Buddy Guy and Shemekia Copeland have both been nominated for Blues Music Awards.

The 37th annual shortlist has been published ahead of a gala ceremony in Memphis, Tennessee on May 5 next year.

James Harman has received five nominations while Anthony Geraci and Sugaray Rayford have four each.

Guy and Copeland are both listed in the Contemporary Blues Album category, while Guy’s Born To Play Guitar is up for Album Of The Year and Copeland is among the B.B. King Entertainer and Contemporary Blues Female Artist finalists.

She’s named alongside Beth Hart, Karen Lovely, Nikki Hill and Samantha Fish in that category, while the Male Artist list features Brandon Santini, Eugene Hideaway Bridges, Jarekus Singleton, Joe Louis Walker and Rayford.

Walker, Joe Bonamassa, Royal Southern Brotherhood, Tinsley Ellis and Walter Trout make up the Rock Blues Album category.

Organisers say: “The Blues Music Awards are universally recognised as the highest accolade afforded to blues music performers. The annual ceremony is to honour this rich cultural tradition by recognising the past year’s superior achievements in blues performance, songwriting and recording.”

Blues Music Awards 2016 nominees

Acoustic Album

Doug MacLeod: Exactly Like This

Duke Robillard: The Acoustic Blues & Roots Of Duke Robillard

Eric Bibb: Blues People

Guy Davis: Kokomo Kidd

The Ragpicker String Band: The Ragpicker String Band

Acoustic Artist

Doug MacLeod

Eric Bibb

Gaye Adegbalola

Guy Davis

Ian Siegal

Album

Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars: Fifty Shades Of Blue

Buddy Guy: Born To Play Guitar

James Harman: Bonetime

The Cash Box Kings: Holding Court

Wee Willie Walker: If Nothing Ever Changes

Band

Andy T Nick Nixon Band

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats

Sugar Ray & The Bluetones

The Cash Box Kings

Victor Wainwright & The Wild Roots

B.B. King Entertainer

John Nemeth

Rick Estrin

Shemekia Copeland

Sugaray Rayford

Victor Wainwright

Best New Artist Album

Eddie Cotton: One At A Time

Igor Prado Band: Way Down South

Mighty Mike Schermer: Blues In Good Hands

Mr Sipp: The Blues Child

Slam Allen: Feel These Blues

Contemporary Blues Album

Buddy Guy: Born To Play Guitar

Eugene Hideaway Bridges: Hold On A Little Bit Longer

Shemekia Copeland: Outskirts Of Love

Sonny Landreth: Bound By The Blues

Sugaray Rayford – Southside

Contemporary Blues Female Artist

Beth Hart

Karen Lovely

Nikki Hill

Samantha Fish

Shemekia Copeland

Contemporary Blues Male Artist

Brandon Santini

Eugene Hideaway Bridges

Jarekus Singleton

Joe Louis Walker

Sugaray Rayford

Historical Album

The Henry Gray/Bob Corritore Sessions, Vol. 1

Hawk Squat by J. B. Hutto & His Hawks

Southside Blues Jam by Junior Wells

Buzzin’ the Blues by Slim Harpo

Dynamite! The Unsung King Of The Blues by Tampa Red

Instrumentalist: Bass

Charlie Wooton

Lisa Mann

Michael ‘Mudcat’ Ward

Patrick Rynn

Willie J Campbell

Instrumentalist: Drums

Cedric Burnside

Jimi Bott

June Core

Tom Hambridge

Tony Braunagel

Instrumentalist: Guitar

Anson Funderburgh

Kid Andersen

Monster Mike Welch

Ronnie Earl

Sonny Landreth

Instrumentalist: Harmonica

Billy Branch

Brandon Santini

James Harman

Jason Ricci

Kim Wilson

Instrumentalist: Horn

Al Basile

Doug James

Kaz Kazanoff

Sax Gordon

Terry Hanck

Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female)

Diunna Greenleaf

Fiona Boyes

Ruthie Foster

Trudy Lynn

Zora Young

Pinetop Perkins Piano Player

Allen Toussaint

Anthony Geraci

Barrelhouse Chuck

John Ginty

Victor Wainwright

Rock Blues Album of the Year

Joe Bonamassa: Muddy Wolf At Red Rocks

Joe Louis Walker: Everybody Wants A Piece

Royal Southern Brotherhood: Don’t Look Back

Tinsley Ellis: Tough Love

Walter Trout: Battle Scars

Song

Bad Feet/Bad Hair – James Harman

Fifty Shades Of Blue – Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars

Gonna Live Again – Walter Trout

Southside Of Town – Sugaray Rayford

You Got It Good (And That Ain’t Bad) – Doug MacLeod

Soul Blues Album

Bey Paule Band: Not Goin’ Away

Billy Price & Otis Clay: This Time for Real

Jackie Payne: I Saw The Blues

Tad Robinson: Day Into Night

Wee Willie Walker: If Nothing Ever Changes

Soul Blues Female Artist

Bettye LaVette

Dorothy Moore

Missy Anderson

Toni Lynn Washington

Vaneese Thomas

Soul Blues Male Artist

Frank Bey

Jackie Payne

Johnny Rawls

Otis Clay

Wee Willie Walker

Traditional Blues Album

Andy T Nick Nixon Band: Numbers Man

Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars: Fifty Shades of Blue

Cedric Burnside Project: Descendants Of Hill Country

James Harman: Bonetime

The Cash Box Kings: Holding Court

Traditional Blues Male Artist

Cedric Burnside

Dave Alvin & Phil Alvin

James Harman

Jimmy Burns

John Primer

