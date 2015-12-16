Trending

Guy, Copeland, Harman among BMA nominees

Full shortlist published for 37th annual event in May next year

Grammy nominees Buddy Guy and Shemekia Copeland have both been nominated for Blues Music Awards.

The 37th annual shortlist has been published ahead of a gala ceremony in Memphis, Tennessee on May 5 next year.

James Harman has received five nominations while Anthony Geraci and Sugaray Rayford have four each.

Guy and Copeland are both listed in the Contemporary Blues Album category, while Guy’s Born To Play Guitar is up for Album Of The Year and Copeland is among the B.B. King Entertainer and Contemporary Blues Female Artist finalists.

She’s named alongside Beth Hart, Karen Lovely, Nikki Hill and Samantha Fish in that category, while the Male Artist list features Brandon Santini, Eugene Hideaway Bridges, Jarekus Singleton, Joe Louis Walker and Rayford.

Walker, Joe Bonamassa, Royal Southern Brotherhood, Tinsley Ellis and Walter Trout make up the Rock Blues Album category.

Organisers say: “The Blues Music Awards are universally recognised as the highest accolade afforded to blues music performers. The annual ceremony is to honour this rich cultural tradition by recognising the past year’s superior achievements in blues performance, songwriting and recording.”

Blues Music Awards 2016 nominees

Acoustic Album

Doug MacLeod: Exactly Like This
Duke Robillard: The Acoustic Blues & Roots Of Duke Robillard
Eric Bibb: Blues People
Guy Davis: Kokomo Kidd
The Ragpicker String Band: The Ragpicker String Band

Acoustic Artist

Doug MacLeod
Eric Bibb
Gaye Adegbalola
Guy Davis
Ian Siegal

Album

Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars: Fifty Shades Of Blue
Buddy Guy: Born To Play Guitar
James Harman: Bonetime
The Cash Box Kings: Holding Court
Wee Willie Walker: If Nothing Ever Changes

Band

Andy T Nick Nixon Band
Rick Estrin & The Nightcats
Sugar Ray & The Bluetones
The Cash Box Kings
Victor Wainwright & The Wild Roots

B.B. King Entertainer

John Nemeth
Rick Estrin
Shemekia Copeland
Sugaray Rayford
Victor Wainwright

Best New Artist Album

Eddie Cotton: One At A Time
Igor Prado Band: Way Down South
Mighty Mike Schermer: Blues In Good Hands
Mr Sipp: The Blues Child
Slam Allen: Feel These Blues

Contemporary Blues Album

Buddy Guy: Born To Play Guitar
Eugene Hideaway Bridges: Hold On A Little Bit Longer
Shemekia Copeland: Outskirts Of Love
Sonny Landreth: Bound By The Blues
Sugaray Rayford – Southside

Contemporary Blues Female Artist

Beth Hart
Karen Lovely
Nikki Hill
Samantha Fish
Shemekia Copeland

Contemporary Blues Male Artist

Brandon Santini
Eugene Hideaway Bridges
Jarekus Singleton
Joe Louis Walker
Sugaray Rayford

Historical Album

The Henry Gray/Bob Corritore Sessions, Vol. 1
Hawk Squat by J. B. Hutto & His Hawks
Southside Blues Jam by Junior Wells
Buzzin’ the Blues by Slim Harpo
Dynamite! The Unsung King Of The Blues by Tampa Red

Instrumentalist: Bass

Charlie Wooton
Lisa Mann
Michael ‘Mudcat’ Ward
Patrick Rynn
Willie J Campbell

Instrumentalist: Drums

Cedric Burnside
Jimi Bott
June Core
Tom Hambridge
Tony Braunagel

Instrumentalist: Guitar

Anson Funderburgh
Kid Andersen
Monster Mike Welch
Ronnie Earl
Sonny Landreth

Instrumentalist: Harmonica

Billy Branch
Brandon Santini
James Harman
Jason Ricci
Kim Wilson

Instrumentalist: Horn

Al Basile
Doug James
Kaz Kazanoff
Sax Gordon
Terry Hanck

Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female)

Diunna Greenleaf
Fiona Boyes
Ruthie Foster
Trudy Lynn
Zora Young

Pinetop Perkins Piano Player

Allen Toussaint
Anthony Geraci
Barrelhouse Chuck
John Ginty
Victor Wainwright

Rock Blues Album of the Year

Joe Bonamassa: Muddy Wolf At Red Rocks
Joe Louis Walker: Everybody Wants A Piece
Royal Southern Brotherhood: Don’t Look Back
Tinsley Ellis: Tough Love
Walter Trout: Battle Scars

Song

Bad Feet/Bad Hair – James Harman
Fifty Shades Of Blue – Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars
Gonna Live Again – Walter Trout
Southside Of Town – Sugaray Rayford
You Got It Good (And That Ain’t Bad) – Doug MacLeod

Soul Blues Album

Bey Paule Band: Not Goin’ Away
Billy Price & Otis Clay: This Time for Real
Jackie Payne: I Saw The Blues
Tad Robinson: Day Into Night
Wee Willie Walker: If Nothing Ever Changes

Soul Blues Female Artist

Bettye LaVette
Dorothy Moore
Missy Anderson
Toni Lynn Washington
Vaneese Thomas

Soul Blues Male Artist

Frank Bey
Jackie Payne
Johnny Rawls
Otis Clay
Wee Willie Walker

Traditional Blues Album

Andy T Nick Nixon Band: Numbers Man
Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars: Fifty Shades of Blue
Cedric Burnside Project: Descendants Of Hill Country
James Harman: Bonetime
The Cash Box Kings: Holding Court

Traditional Blues Male Artist

Cedric Burnside
Dave Alvin & Phil Alvin
James Harman
Jimmy Burns
John Primer

