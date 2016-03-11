Buckcherry working on new EP

Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd has confirmed that the band are working on a new EP.

Todd says the band will put their next album on the back-burner while they work on the EP as part of a three-piece themed package.

He tells Rolling Stone Australia: “We’ll probably be working on a new album next year, but right now we’re making an EP. We released the Fuck EP in 2014, which was a lot of fun.

“Our objective is to write three EPs and eventually have a box set. Each will have a theme, to keep them fun and interesting.”

Buckcherry streamed a reworked version of The Feeling Never Dies and bonus track Cannonball from the deluxe edition of their latest record Rock N Roll last month.

They’re currently on tour in Australia with Unleash The Kraken and Blue Ruin.

