Buckcherry working on new EP

Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd has confirmed that the band are working on a new EP.
Todd says the band will put their next album on the back-burner while they work on the EP as part of a three-piece themed package.
He tells Rolling Stone Australia: “We’ll probably be working on a new album next year, but right now we’re making an EP. We released the Fuck EP in 2014, which was a lot of fun.
“Our objective is to write three EPs and eventually have a box set. Each will have a theme, to keep them fun and interesting.”
Buckcherry streamed a reworked version of The Feeling Never Dies and bonus track Cannonball from the deluxe edition of their latest record Rock N Roll last month.
They’re currently on tour in Australia with Unleash The Kraken and Blue Ruin.
Buckcherry tour dates 2016
Mar 13: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand
Mar 14: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Mar 15: West End Max Watt’s Brisbane, Australia
Mar 19: Fremantle Metropolis Fremantle, Australia
Mar 23: Dogenzaka O-East, Japan
Mar 24: Osake umeda Akaso, Japan
Apr 07: Stafford Pub Fountains, TX
Apr 09: Scottsdale Westworld Event Center, AZ
May 01: Orlando Moonstone Music Festival, FL
May 03: Sebastian Captain Hiram’s Resort, FL
May 04: Johns Creek 37 Main, GA
May 06: Washington Howard THeatre, DC
May 11: Libertyville Austins, IL
May 13: Flint Machine Shop, MI
May 21: Green Bay Sandlot, WI
May 27: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA
May 28: Lancaster Mickey’s Bar, OH
Jun 18: Newton Iowa Speedway, IA
Jul 29: Morgantown Mountain Fest Motorcycle Rally, WV
Aug 13: Bozeman Rockin The Rivers, MT