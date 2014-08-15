Buckcherry EP is no gimmick says Todd

Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd has defended the band's upcoming Fuck EP, saying: "it's not just some silly rock record."

The six-track record’s controversial title was inspired by the movie Scarface, according to Todd, who adds that while it was fun to make, they didn’t set out to offend people.

He tells Yahoo Music: “It’s not just some silly rock record. We put a lot of thought into it and the songs definitely have a lot of dynamics. We set out to make a great product and just have fun with it.

“It’s not about offending anybody as much as celebrating the word. There are so many ways to use the word. We wanted to capture that on an EP and not hold back or censor anything.

“We’re big fans of the movie Scarface and I remember for a long time the movie had the most fucks of any film and I thought that was so rad.”

Each of the EP’s tracks features the f-word. Included is a cover of Icona Pop’s hit I Love It, renamed as Say Fuck It.

The Fuck EP is released on August 18.

Fuck EP tracklist