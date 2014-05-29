BTO founder on child sex charges

A founding member of Bachman-Turner Overdrive has been ordered to stay away from children after being charged with historic sex offences.

Tim Bachman, who formed the band in the 1970s with brothers Randy and Robbie and bassist Fred Turner, is accused of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching in connection to alleged incidents that happened in the 1990s.

Ian MacDonald of Abbotsford Police, British Columbia in Canada tells The Canadian Press the investigation was launched after a person came forward with a complaint.

Last year, 62-year-old Bachman was acquitted of similar charges when a British Columbia Supreme Court judge found Bachman not guilty, concluding that the testimony of the young woman was unreliable and inconsistent.

MacDonald says the new charges don’t relate to the same woman, who’d accused Bachman of sex assault when she was a preteen foster child in his home.

The former musician, who’s now an estate agent, appeared in court this week. He was released on the conditions that he not have any contact with a person under 16 years old, and that he stay away from areas where children might congregate.