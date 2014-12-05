BTBAM Tommy to host online studio skills class

Between The Buried And Me frontman Tommy Rogers is to host an online studio workshop in which he will pass on his production tips.

The singer is teaming up with producer Jamie King for the free, two-day CreativeLive Studio Pass workshop which takes place on December 8 and 9.

According to the organisers, “Rogers and King will share their signature approach to production, showing how things should run in a studio to get a final track that sounds like the band on its best day, but not over-produced.”

Viewers will also get a behind-the-scenes look as Rogers and King track drums, bass, vocals and guitar for a song from Rogers’s latest solo album Modern Noise.

King is best known for his work with BTBAM, as well as with The Contortionist and Scale the Summit.

Register for the online course at CreativeLive’s website.