BSR pick Nick as replacement producer

Black Star Riders have named Nick Raskulinecz as Joe Elliott’s replacement in the role of producer of their second album.

The Def Leppard frontman was forced to bow out as a result of pressures of time – so recording will commence with Raskulinecz, known for his work with Velvet Revolver, Rush, Mastodon, Ghost, Stone Sour, Deftones and many others.

BSR singer Ricky Warwick says: “I’ve been a fan of Nick for some time. When it became apparent he wanted to work with us we were all very excited. He’s done amazon work with other artists; I can’t wait to hear what we manage to create together in the studio.”

Raskulinecz comments: “I was a fan of the first album and I’m really excited about the song they’ve written for the new record. I’m looking forward to helping bring them to life.”

Work on the follow-up to last year’s All Hell Breaks Loose will start next month, with a release planned for early next year via Nuclear Blast.

Meanwhile, Elliott has said he hopes the opportunity to work with the Thin Lizzy offshoot arises again in the future. “When I agreed to do it, Def Leppard weren’t exceptionally busy,” he explains. “Things changed – and I found myself in a situation where the time I could allocate would not have done justice to the record or the band.

“They deserve to have someone who can do the job without rush it, or having to bail out half-way through. Maybe some time down the road we can revisit the idea.”

BSR tour the UK with Europe in March:

Mar 05: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 06: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 07: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 15: Exeter University

Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Mar 19: Norwich UEA

Mar 20: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Mar 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire