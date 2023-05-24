Listen to Bryan Adams' emotional plea for an end to global conflict on new single What If There Were No Sides At All

Bryan Adams has released an emotional anti-war, pro-peace anthem calling for an end to global conflict.



Adams says that the single, What If There Were No Sides At All, was written "in response to worldwide conflicts, lack of constructive peace talks, and the billions of dollars spent by governments to fund these endless and aimless wars. The song is not in response to any particular war, but to all conflicts and human struggle to get along."

The video for What If There Were No Sides At All, co-directed by Adams and computer graphics artist Ben Ib (who worked with AC/DC on their Power Up campaign), shows the Canadian singer/songwriter walking through a dystopian war-scape carrying a flag emblazoned with the Peace Sign, best known as the iconic symbol of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

“The locations are not specific to any one place,” Adams says, “and are meant to be representative of conflict wherever it breaks out in the world.”

A statement on Adams' website adds: “This is an anti-war peace song. The locations are generic but are meant to represent conflicts in the world. The aim of this song is to provoke thought and perhaps even encourage governments to sit down and talk peace. At the moment there is only escalating division and death – a result of the billions of dollars spent by governments to fund these endless wars. #peacenow”



Part of the song's lyrics read:



“Just a big blue ball - floating in space

It’s a beautiful world - but a dangerous place

It's perfectly round - it's perfectly clear

There are no sides - on a perfect sphere”

Watch the video for What If There Were No Sides At All below:

Bryan Adams will kick of his 26-date So Happy It Hurts tour on June 6, at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, with Joan Jett in support.

The full US tour schedule is:



Jun 06: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Jun 07: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jun 09: New York City Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 10: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jun 11: Uncasville Mohegan Arena, CT

Jun 13: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Jun 14: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Jun 15: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Jun 17: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 18: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

Jun 20: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Jun 21: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jun 28: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre, TX

Jun 29: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jul 01: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Jul 02: Roset Allstate Arena, IL

Jul 03: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jul 06: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Jul 07: Salt Lake City Maverik Center, UT

Jul 25: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Jul 26: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Jul 28: Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA

Jul 29: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jul 30: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Aug 02: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Aug 03: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA