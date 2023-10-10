Bryan Adams announces special London residency, plus UK tour dates

Bryan Adams has announced UK and Ireland tour dates for 2024, commencing with a very special three-night residency at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Having recently announced a Live At The Royal Albert Hall box set, the Canadian singer/songwriter - and current Classic Rock magazine guest editor - will return to the venue from May 13 - 15, to perform one album in its entirety each night.



Adams will perform 18 Til I Die on May 13, Reckless on May 14, and So Happy It Hurts at the final RAH show on May 15.

“Our last visit to the Royal Albert Hall was such a great series of shows, it was a no-brainer to want to come back and do it again,” Adams says. “However this time we have a whole new perspective on how to make it work and with three different albums. The band and I are really looking forward to it!”



After his London residency, the rocker will continue on to play shows in Coventry, Sheffield, Cardiff, Dublin and Belfast.

The full dates are as follows:



May 13: London, Royal Albert Hall

May 14: London, Royal Albert Hall

May 15: London, Royal Albert Hall

May 17: Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena

May 18: Sheffield, Utilita Arena

May 19: Cardiff, Utilita Arena

May 21: Dublin, 3Arena, Ireland

May 22: Belfast, SSE Arena

