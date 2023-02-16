Bruce Springsteen tosses guitar off stage, strikes guitar tech on head

Bruce Springsteen's longtime guitar tech Kevin Buell will be checking for bruises after being accidentally struck by a Fender Telecaster thrown into the wings by his excitable boss, The Boss.

The incident occurred earlier this month at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on the second date of the E Street Band's 2023 tour. Fan-shot footage from various angles capture the moment, and while it appears in some that the errant axe lands in no-man's land, one shows Buell appearing to stumble as he prepares to catch the guitar, letting it slip through his hands to deliver a glancing blow to the dome.

With the other musicians looking on but still playing out the song's ringing climax, Springsteen goes to check on his employee before returning to the mic, apparently happy that no lasting damage has been done. Video of the incident can be watched below.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's mammoth 2023 tour continues. Full dates below.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: 2023 Tour

Feb 16: Austin Moody Center, TX

Feb 18: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Feb 21: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Feb 25: Portland Moda Center, OR

Feb 27: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Mar 02: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Mar 05: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Mar 07: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Mar 09: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 12: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Mar 14: Albany MVP Arena, NY

Mar 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Mar 18: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Mar 20: Boston TD Garden, MA

Mar 23: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Mar 25: Greensboro Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Mar 27: Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

Mar 29: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Apr 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 03: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Apr 05: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Apr 07: Baltimore Arena, MD

Apr 09: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Apr 11: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Apr 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ



Apr 28: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain

Apr 30: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain

May 05: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland

May 07: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland

May 09: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland

May 13: Paris La Dédence Arena, France

May 15: Paris La Dédence Arena, France

May 18: Ferrara Parco Urbano G. Bassani, Italy

May 21: Rome Circo Massimo, Italy

May 25: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

May 27: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

May 30: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Jun 11: Landgraaf Megaland, Netherlands

Jun 13: Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 16: Birmingham Villa Park, UK

Jun 18: Werchter Festivalpark, Belgium

Jun 21: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena, Germamy

Jun 24: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jun 26: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jun 28: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jun 30: Oslo Voldsløkka, Norway

Jul 02: Oslo Voldsløkka, Norway

Jul 06: London American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 08: London American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 11: Copenhagen Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Copenhagen Parken, Denmark

Jul 15: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jul 18: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria

Jul 21: Hockenheim Hockenheimring, Germany

Jul 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 25: Monza Prato Della Gerascia, Autodromo Di Monza, Italy

Aug 09: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 16: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 18: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 24: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 28: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 30: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 07: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

Sep 09: Baltimore Oriole Park at Camden Yards, MD

Sep 12: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Nov 03: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Nov 06: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Nov 08: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Nov 10: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Nov 14: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Nov 16: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Nov 18: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Nov 20: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Nov 30: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Dec 04: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA

Dec 06: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA

Dec 08: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).