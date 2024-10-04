Bruce Springsteen has slammed Donald Trump and endorsed the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket ahead of this year's hotly-contested US presidential election. Springsteen made his feelings known on a video released on social media.

"We are shortly coming up on one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history,” says Springsteen, speaking at the counter of a diner. "Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, emotionally and spiritually divided as it does at this moment.

"It doesn’t have to be this way. The common values, the shared stories that make this a great and united nation are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again. That will take time, hard work, intelligence, faith and women and men with the national good guiding their hearts."

The Boss then praises Harris and Walz for their vision of America's future, saying, "They are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity. They want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just the few like me on top. That's the vision of America I've been consistently writing about for 55 years."

Springsteen finally turns his attention to Trump, saying, "His disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again. He doesn't understand the meaning of this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American."

Watch the full video below.

Other musicians to have publicly endorsed the Harris/Walz ticket include Foo Fighters, Carole King, Barbra Streisand, Jason Isbell, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Moby, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift. The US goes to the polls on November 5.

