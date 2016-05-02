Bruce Dickinson gifted personalised All Blacks top by New Zealand's rugby team

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson wore a rugby shirt onstage in New Zealand – sent to him by the country’s world champion All Blacks team.
Dickinson told the crowd at the Christchurch leg of their Book Of Souls World Tour that it was “a but of a fantasy moment” to be given an All Blacks jersey with his name on the back, before he put it on and the band played Blood Brothers.
Dickinson says: “A buddy of mine sent me this shirt with my name on it from Auckland. There’s a bunch of guys that play with a funny-shaped ball. They are a bit good.
“Since They’re the world champions, I guess they decided to send this to us and said, ‘If you could possibly wear it during the show, it would be really cool.’ Bit of a fantasy moment!
“I’m a rugby fan. And for me, rugby and metal – it’s a little bit similar. We don’t give a shit. It’s all about the game. Metal, it’s all about the music.”
The tour – in support of the band’s latest album The Book Of Souls – runs until August, although further dates could be added. Drummer Nicko McBrain last week said he hoped more dates would be added in the UK.
Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls World Tour remaining dates
May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia
May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
May 14: Perth Arena, Australia
May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa
May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa
May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany
May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany
May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany
Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland
Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria
Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania
Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia
Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland
Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia
Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest
Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Jul 24: Rome Rock In Rome Sonisphere, Italy
Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia
Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany
