Bruce Dickinson gifted personalised All Blacks top by New Zealand's rugby team

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson wore a rugby shirt onstage in New Zealand – sent to him by the country’s world champion All Blacks team.

Dickinson told the crowd at the Christchurch leg of their Book Of Souls World Tour that it was “a but of a fantasy moment” to be given an All Blacks jersey with his name on the back, before he put it on and the band played Blood Brothers.

Dickinson says: “A buddy of mine sent me this shirt with my name on it from Auckland. There’s a bunch of guys that play with a funny-shaped ball. They are a bit good.

“Since They’re the world champions, I guess they decided to send this to us and said, ‘If you could possibly wear it during the show, it would be really cool.’ Bit of a fantasy moment!

“I’m a rugby fan. And for me, rugby and metal – it’s a little bit similar. We don’t give a shit. It’s all about the game. Metal, it’s all about the music.”

The tour – in support of the band’s latest album The Book Of Souls – runs until August, although further dates could be added. Drummer Nicko McBrain last week said he hoped more dates would be added in the UK.

May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 14: Perth Arena, Australia

May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa

May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa

May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany

May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany

May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland

Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria

Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania

Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest

Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Rock In Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia

Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Bruce Dickinson: We'll have a word with China over Iron Maiden censorship