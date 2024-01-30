Bruce Dickinson announces album signing appearances at five UK record shops

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson is to undertake a series of album-signing sessions in UK record shops in early March.

Dickinson will be signing physical copies of The Mandrake Project, his first solo album in 19 years, at five HMV stores on March 1, 2 and 3.

The sessions will begin with a midnight signing at HMV Cardiff on March 1, and be followed by similar events in HMV stores in London, Birmingham, Sheffield and Manchester.

The dates and timings of the events are as follows:

Mar 01: HMV Cardiff (at midnight)

Mar 01: HMV Oxford Street, London (at 6 pm)

Mar 02: HMV Vault, Birmingham (at 11:30 am)

Mar 02: HMV Meadowhall, Sheffield (at 5 pm)

Mar 03: HMV Manchester (at 2 pm)

Those wishing to attending the signings will be required to register here.



The HMV website states: 'Access to these events is limited. Pre-order the album + event entry bundle to secure your place (subject to availability, while stocks last).

Pre-ordered album + event entry bundles (album + wristband for entry) will be available to collect from the relevant store on the day of the event.

To secure your place at the event, payment for event bundles is processed via PayPal only, with payment taken as soon as the order is placed.'



Last week, the singer shared a 'musical horror short' for Rain On The Graves, the second single previewing his forthcoming solo album.



Introduced by a quotation from William Blake's poem Auguries of Innocence, first published in 1863, the atmospheric and entertaining Hammer Horror-style video, directed by Ryan Mackfall, who also shot the video for Afterglow Of Ragnarok, the album's lead-off single, features Dickinson himself as The Preacher, a rather fearful and anxious man of god fleeing across the countryside and entering a graveyard where he's confronted by The Devil.

Watch the video below: