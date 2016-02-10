Broken Witt Rebels stream Low

Broken Witt Rebels have made their track Low available to stream with TeamRock.

It’s the opening song on the Birmingham, UK, band’s upcoming Georgia Pine EP, which will be released on April 15.

Bass player Luke Davis says: ”The next EP is a massive progression from where we are. I don’t think we’ve changed, because what we do is what we do. But it’s definitely a massive progression. The sound is bigger. Everything has moved forward.”

Georgia Pine was engineered and produced by Tom Gittins, who has previously worked with Robert Plant. The EP can be pre-ordered from the band’s website.

Broken Witt Rebels join Brantley Gilbert on his upcoming UK tour, before which they play three headline shows – in London, Birmingham and Sheffield.

BROKEN WITT REBELS GEORGIA PINE TRACKLIST

Low Suzie Georgia Pine Getaway Man Guns

Apr 02: London The Water Rats

Apr 15: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

Apr 16: Sheffield Rocking Chair

May 05: Glasgow Oran Mor (with Brantley Gilbert)

May 06: Manchester Academy 2 (with Brantley Gilbert)

May 07: Birmingham O2 Institute (with Brantley Gilbert)

May 08: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire (with Brantley Gilbert)