BRMC ask fans to help in drummer's recovery

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are asking fans for donations to aid drummer Leah Shapiro’s recovery from brain surgery.

She revealed earlier this month she would undergo an operation to treat Chiari Malformations – structural defects which affect balance. And the band are now asking fans to help by raising $33,000.

They say on their GoFundMe page: “Leah has a serious medical condition requiring brain surgery and months of recovery. Many of you have asked what you can do to help support her and help her get through this. We think we should all put a dollar in a motorcycle helmet and pass it around.

“Motorcycle club members always help out fellow members and especially the president of the club. All donations will go towards Leah’s surgery and recovery.”

The condition left Shapiro unable to play drums as it affected her balance and sense of coordination. It also caused symptoms including dizziness, headaches and numbness in her hands. As a result, the band were forced to cancel a string of live dates.

She previously said on Facebook: “As you can imagine, I’m hardly looking forward to having my skull cracked open and my brain operated on but it’s the only thing that’s going to help me get better. And while the thought of not being able to play drums for several months while I recover from the surgery totally sucks, I’m determined to make a full recovery and get back to making music as soon as I can.”

Shapiro replaced founding member Nick Jago in 2008, while BRMC’s last album was Specter At The Feast which launched in 2013.