Listen to pulsating new Bring Me The Horizon single Kool-Aid

Bring Me The Horizon have kicked off 2024 with a bang courtesy of the release of a brand new single. Titled Kool-Aid, it serves as the band's first release following the surprising exit of keyboardist/percussionist Jordan Fish at the end of 2023, and the latest tease of what to expect from the band's highly anticipated, delayed new album, Post Human: Nex Gen.

The track, which is a typically anthemic burst of thumping metalcore, glitchy electronica and some vintage guttural screams from frontman Oli Sykes, comes ahead of the band's imminent UK tour, featuring a stacked lineup of support in the form of current Metal Hammer cover stars Bad Omens, plus British alt-rockers Static Dress and nu gen figurehead Cassyette.

Listen to Kool-Aid below.

Last month, Bring Me The Horizon confirmed growing rumours that Jordan Fish, who had been with the band since 2012, had left the fold. "Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish," the band's statement read. "We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January."

"I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together," noted Fish. "I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career."

Post Human: Nex Gen is due for release some time this year. See Bring Me The Horizon's full run of upcoming UK tour dates with Bad Omens, Static Dress and Cassyette below.

Bring Me The Horizon: UK and Ireland tour 2024

Jan 09: Cardiff International Arena

Jan 10: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Jan 12: Birmingham Utility Arena, UK

Jan 13: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jan 14: Glasgow 0VO Hydro, UK

Jan 16: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 17: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Jan 18: Sheffield Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Jan 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Jan 23: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland