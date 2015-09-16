Oli Sykes: Everyone should try drugs

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes believes everyone should try taking drugs.

And despite his ongoing fight with ketamine addiction, he’s described using drugs as “an adventure.”

He recently admitted that he “wanted to die” at the worst point of his experiences, and he’s also revealed that, on occasion, he stops taking his medication so he can be ”silly and fun.”

Sykes tells Metal Hammer: “I don’t regret taking drugs – and I don’t know if I should say it, but everyone should do drugs at some point in their life.

“You shouldn’t go through your life without experiencing acid, in my opinion. It used to be fun, it used to be an adventure. That’s why I did all those drugs.”

He admits: “After a while it stops being awesome, and that’s the reality. But it’s a hard reality to accept.”

BMTH released fifth album That’s The Spirit last week. They begin a European tour in November.Read the full interview in the current issue of Metal Hammer magazine, available now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

