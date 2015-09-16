Brian May horror film gets Hollywood launch

Queen guitarist Brian May’s 3D horror movie One Night In Hell is to become a star attraction in Hollywood this week.

The short film, based on 19th-century stereoscopic techniques, is inspired by 1860s picture story Les Diableries, adapted by May into his 2013 book Diableries: Stereoscopic Adventures in Hell.

His London Stereoscopic Company produced the feature along with Unanico Group, while the Czech National Symphony Orchestra collaborated on the soundtrack – which includes Queen classic We Will Rock You merged with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

May says: “I’m devilishly happy that our demonic short film is to feature at Universal Studios, generating a new kind of Halloween Havoc. It Rocks. It jives. It’ll rattle yer bones!”

One Night In Hell has been screened at more than 20 film festivals and reached the number 1 spot on the iTunes short films chart.

Showings commence at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights 2015 on September 18 (Friday) and run until November 1. An accompanying app brings Diableres to life on Apple devices.