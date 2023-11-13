There's a problem on Planet Rock and only Brian May and Nandi Bushell can help: the future of rock depends on it

Queen guitarist Brian May and drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell have filmed a scene for the popular BBC kids TV show Andy And The Band, which tells the story of intergalactic band Andy and the Odd Socks. The pair appear in the first episode of the third series of the music-driven comedy, which is available now on the BBC iPlayer.

"Planet Rock is in distress due to a lack of pure, honest rock music coming from Earth and the Godfather of Rock (Sir Brian May) is very concerned," advise the BBC. "He feels the solution may lie with Andy and the Odd Socks and the upcoming Battle of the Bands competition.

"But his Goddaughter Emerald (Nandi Bushell) is already one step ahead of him and sets off for earth in her rock pod to help out. Can Emerald help our heroes triumph at the Battle of the Bands, despite stiff competition from sneaky Sandy and the Same Socks? Well, the future of rock depends on it."

Bushell, who plays Andy and the Odd Socks' manager on the show, has shared a video showing some of the behind-the-scenes action, and tells the BBC, "I have never performed a speaking acting role before so playing Emerald in Andy and the Band was the perfect first role for me. Working with Brian May was a dream come true! He is genuinely one of the nicest people I have ever met. He let me play his guitar and gave me a few lessons when we were on set and made me feel really special.”

Elsewhere in the new series, band leader Andy Day and his pals get up to all sorts of unlikely adventures.

"From getting sucked into a computer game to staging a fictional court case and investigating the theft of some prized vegetables to stopping a time-travelling pirate in his tracks," say the BBC, "no odd job is too odd for the Odd Socks as they embark upon a myriad of musical missions."

Andy and the Odd Socks were formed in 2007, with the aim of celebrating diversity and individuality amongst children. As well as appearing on the show, the band have toured the UK and performed at the Glastonbury Festival.

