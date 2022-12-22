Brian Johnson has been "told not to" answer questions about whether he'll play live with AC/DC again: "It's the official line"

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has refused to answer questions about his onstage future with the Aussie rock legends, seemingly invoking an agreement within the band that it's not to be talked about in interviews under any circumstances.

Asked on US radio station SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk whether he'll play live with AC/DC ever again, Johnson says (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): "I'm not answering that. Why should I? First of all, there's five members in this band, and to ask one member isn't fair." Pressed on whether he wants to play with AC/DC live again, Johnson doubles down, replying: :"Eddie, I cannot answer that. I've been told not to by everybody. It's the official line."



Johnson even refuses to answer questions about whether he and AC/DC will record a follow-up to AC/DC's 2020 album Power Up, stating: "It's gettin' tabloidy here. You're gettin' tabloidy. If I say one thing, it'll be blown out of all proportion. You just can't afford to talk now. There's too much blabber on the Internet. And I'm not on any kind of Face-thing or social media at all — never have been. It's just gossip."

Johnson left the AC/DC fold mid-tour in 2016 due to issues with hearing loss, with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose eventually replacing him for the remainder of the band's last tour. Johnson himself has returned to the stage on numerous occasions since then, however, last seen singing AC/DC classics with Lars Ulrich, Justin Hawkins and members of Foo Fighters at September's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show at Wembley Stadium.

When it comes to news on any potential future shows with AC/DC, however, it looks like we'll just have to wait for the company line to evolve a little.